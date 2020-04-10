Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Sewing Machines Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sewing Machines Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Sewing Machines Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Sewing Machines Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Sewing Machines Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Sewing Machines market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Sewing Machines Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Sewing Machines Market: Brother, Feiyue, Juki Corporation, Jack, ZOJE, Shang Gong Group, Singer, Toyota, Gemsy, Jaguar, Typical, Viking, Sunstar, Maqi, MAX, Janome, Bernina, Pegasus, Baby Lock

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Sewing Machines Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Sewing Machines Market Segmentation By Product: Smart Sewing Machine, General Sewing Machine

Global Sewing Machines Market Segmentation By Application: Commercial, Household

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Sewing Machines Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Sewing Machines Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Sewing Machines Market Overview

1.1 Sewing Machines Product Overview

1.2 Sewing Machines Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Smart Sewing Machine

1.2.2 General Sewing Machine

1.3 Global Sewing Machines Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Sewing Machines Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Sewing Machines Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Sewing Machines Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Sewing Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Sewing Machines Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Sewing Machines Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Sewing Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Sewing Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Sewing Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Sewing Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Sewing Machines Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sewing Machines Industry

1.5.1.1 Sewing Machines Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Sewing Machines Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Sewing Machines Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Sewing Machines Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sewing Machines Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sewing Machines Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Sewing Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sewing Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sewing Machines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sewing Machines Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sewing Machines Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sewing Machines as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sewing Machines Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sewing Machines Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Sewing Machines Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Sewing Machines Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sewing Machines Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sewing Machines Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Sewing Machines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Sewing Machines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Sewing Machines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Sewing Machines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Sewing Machines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Sewing Machines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Sewing Machines by Application

4.1 Sewing Machines Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial

4.1.2 Household

4.2 Global Sewing Machines Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Sewing Machines Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sewing Machines Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Sewing Machines Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Sewing Machines by Application

4.5.2 Europe Sewing Machines by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Sewing Machines by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines by Application

5 North America Sewing Machines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Sewing Machines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Sewing Machines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sewing Machines Business

10.1 Brother

10.1.1 Brother Corporation Information

10.1.2 Brother Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Brother Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Brother Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.1.5 Brother Recent Development

10.2 Feiyue

10.2.1 Feiyue Corporation Information

10.2.2 Feiyue Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Feiyue Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Brother Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.2.5 Feiyue Recent Development

10.3 Juki Corporation

10.3.1 Juki Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Juki Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Juki Corporation Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Juki Corporation Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.3.5 Juki Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Jack

10.4.1 Jack Corporation Information

10.4.2 Jack Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Jack Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Jack Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.4.5 Jack Recent Development

10.5 ZOJE

10.5.1 ZOJE Corporation Information

10.5.2 ZOJE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 ZOJE Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 ZOJE Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.5.5 ZOJE Recent Development

10.6 Shang Gong Group

10.6.1 Shang Gong Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Shang Gong Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Shang Gong Group Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Shang Gong Group Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.6.5 Shang Gong Group Recent Development

10.7 Singer

10.7.1 Singer Corporation Information

10.7.2 Singer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Singer Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Singer Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.7.5 Singer Recent Development

10.8 Toyota

10.8.1 Toyota Corporation Information

10.8.2 Toyota Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Toyota Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Toyota Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.8.5 Toyota Recent Development

10.9 Gemsy

10.9.1 Gemsy Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gemsy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Gemsy Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Gemsy Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.9.5 Gemsy Recent Development

10.10 Jaguar

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sewing Machines Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Jaguar Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Jaguar Recent Development

10.11 Typical

10.11.1 Typical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Typical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Typical Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Typical Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.11.5 Typical Recent Development

10.12 Viking

10.12.1 Viking Corporation Information

10.12.2 Viking Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Viking Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Viking Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.12.5 Viking Recent Development

10.13 Sunstar

10.13.1 Sunstar Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sunstar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Sunstar Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Sunstar Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.13.5 Sunstar Recent Development

10.14 Maqi

10.14.1 Maqi Corporation Information

10.14.2 Maqi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Maqi Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Maqi Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.14.5 Maqi Recent Development

10.15 MAX

10.15.1 MAX Corporation Information

10.15.2 MAX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 MAX Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 MAX Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.15.5 MAX Recent Development

10.16 Janome

10.16.1 Janome Corporation Information

10.16.2 Janome Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Janome Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Janome Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.16.5 Janome Recent Development

10.17 Bernina

10.17.1 Bernina Corporation Information

10.17.2 Bernina Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Bernina Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Bernina Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.17.5 Bernina Recent Development

10.18 Pegasus

10.18.1 Pegasus Corporation Information

10.18.2 Pegasus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Pegasus Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Pegasus Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.18.5 Pegasus Recent Development

10.19 Baby Lock

10.19.1 Baby Lock Corporation Information

10.19.2 Baby Lock Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Baby Lock Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Baby Lock Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.19.5 Baby Lock Recent Development

11 Sewing Machines Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sewing Machines Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sewing Machines Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

