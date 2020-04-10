Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Floor Grinding Machine Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Floor Grinding Machine Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Floor Grinding Machine Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Floor Grinding Machine Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Floor Grinding Machine Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Floor Grinding Machine market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Floor Grinding Machine Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Floor Grinding Machine Market: Husqvarna, Xingyi Polishing, Bartell, NSS, Xtreme Polishing Systems, Indutrade(Scanmaskin), Onyx, Blastrac, Klindex, EDCO, SASE Company, Substrate Technology, National Flooring Equipment, Superabrasive (aka: Lavina), Linax, Terrco, Diamatic, CPS, Achilli, Aztec, StoneKor

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Floor Grinding Machine Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Floor Grinding Machine Market Segmentation By Product: Single and double headed grinders, Three and four headed grinders, Others

Global Floor Grinding Machine Market Segmentation By Application: Concrete, Stone, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Floor Grinding Machine Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Floor Grinding Machine Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Floor Grinding Machine Market Overview

1.1 Floor Grinding Machine Product Overview

1.2 Floor Grinding Machine Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single and double headed grinders

1.2.2 Three and four headed grinders

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Floor Grinding Machine Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Floor Grinding Machine Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Floor Grinding Machine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Floor Grinding Machine Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Floor Grinding Machine Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Floor Grinding Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Floor Grinding Machine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Floor Grinding Machine Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Floor Grinding Machine Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Floor Grinding Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Floor Grinding Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Floor Grinding Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Floor Grinding Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Floor Grinding Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Floor Grinding Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Floor Grinding Machine Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Floor Grinding Machine Industry

1.5.1.1 Floor Grinding Machine Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Floor Grinding Machine Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Floor Grinding Machine Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Floor Grinding Machine Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Floor Grinding Machine Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Floor Grinding Machine Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Floor Grinding Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Floor Grinding Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Floor Grinding Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Floor Grinding Machine Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Floor Grinding Machine Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Floor Grinding Machine as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Floor Grinding Machine Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Floor Grinding Machine Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Floor Grinding Machine Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Floor Grinding Machine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Floor Grinding Machine Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Floor Grinding Machine Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Floor Grinding Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Floor Grinding Machine Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Floor Grinding Machine Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Floor Grinding Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Floor Grinding Machine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Floor Grinding Machine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Floor Grinding Machine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Floor Grinding Machine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Floor Grinding Machine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Floor Grinding Machine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Floor Grinding Machine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Floor Grinding Machine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Grinding Machine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Grinding Machine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Floor Grinding Machine by Application

4.1 Floor Grinding Machine Segment by Application

4.1.1 Concrete

4.1.2 Stone

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Floor Grinding Machine Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Floor Grinding Machine Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Floor Grinding Machine Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Floor Grinding Machine Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Floor Grinding Machine by Application

4.5.2 Europe Floor Grinding Machine by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Floor Grinding Machine by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Floor Grinding Machine by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Floor Grinding Machine by Application

5 North America Floor Grinding Machine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Floor Grinding Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Floor Grinding Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Floor Grinding Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Floor Grinding Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Floor Grinding Machine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Floor Grinding Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Floor Grinding Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Floor Grinding Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Floor Grinding Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Floor Grinding Machine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Floor Grinding Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Floor Grinding Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Floor Grinding Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Floor Grinding Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Floor Grinding Machine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Floor Grinding Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Floor Grinding Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Floor Grinding Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Floor Grinding Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Floor Grinding Machine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Grinding Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Grinding Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Grinding Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Grinding Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Floor Grinding Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Floor Grinding Machine Business

10.1 Husqvarna

10.1.1 Husqvarna Corporation Information

10.1.2 Husqvarna Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Husqvarna Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Husqvarna Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.1.5 Husqvarna Recent Development

10.2 Xingyi Polishing

10.2.1 Xingyi Polishing Corporation Information

10.2.2 Xingyi Polishing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Xingyi Polishing Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Husqvarna Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.2.5 Xingyi Polishing Recent Development

10.3 Bartell

10.3.1 Bartell Corporation Information

10.3.2 Bartell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Bartell Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Bartell Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.3.5 Bartell Recent Development

10.4 NSS

10.4.1 NSS Corporation Information

10.4.2 NSS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 NSS Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 NSS Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.4.5 NSS Recent Development

10.5 Xtreme Polishing Systems

10.5.1 Xtreme Polishing Systems Corporation Information

10.5.2 Xtreme Polishing Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Xtreme Polishing Systems Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Xtreme Polishing Systems Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.5.5 Xtreme Polishing Systems Recent Development

10.6 Indutrade(Scanmaskin)

10.6.1 Indutrade(Scanmaskin) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Indutrade(Scanmaskin) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Indutrade(Scanmaskin) Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Indutrade(Scanmaskin) Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.6.5 Indutrade(Scanmaskin) Recent Development

10.7 Onyx

10.7.1 Onyx Corporation Information

10.7.2 Onyx Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Onyx Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Onyx Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.7.5 Onyx Recent Development

10.8 Blastrac

10.8.1 Blastrac Corporation Information

10.8.2 Blastrac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Blastrac Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Blastrac Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.8.5 Blastrac Recent Development

10.9 Klindex

10.9.1 Klindex Corporation Information

10.9.2 Klindex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Klindex Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Klindex Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.9.5 Klindex Recent Development

10.10 EDCO

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Floor Grinding Machine Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 EDCO Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 EDCO Recent Development

10.11 SASE Company

10.11.1 SASE Company Corporation Information

10.11.2 SASE Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 SASE Company Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 SASE Company Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.11.5 SASE Company Recent Development

10.12 Substrate Technology

10.12.1 Substrate Technology Corporation Information

10.12.2 Substrate Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Substrate Technology Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Substrate Technology Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.12.5 Substrate Technology Recent Development

10.13 National Flooring Equipment

10.13.1 National Flooring Equipment Corporation Information

10.13.2 National Flooring Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 National Flooring Equipment Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 National Flooring Equipment Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.13.5 National Flooring Equipment Recent Development

10.14 Superabrasive (aka: Lavina)

10.14.1 Superabrasive (aka: Lavina) Corporation Information

10.14.2 Superabrasive (aka: Lavina) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Superabrasive (aka: Lavina) Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Superabrasive (aka: Lavina) Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.14.5 Superabrasive (aka: Lavina) Recent Development

10.15 Linax

10.15.1 Linax Corporation Information

10.15.2 Linax Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Linax Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Linax Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.15.5 Linax Recent Development

10.16 Terrco

10.16.1 Terrco Corporation Information

10.16.2 Terrco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Terrco Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Terrco Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.16.5 Terrco Recent Development

10.17 Diamatic

10.17.1 Diamatic Corporation Information

10.17.2 Diamatic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Diamatic Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Diamatic Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.17.5 Diamatic Recent Development

10.18 CPS

10.18.1 CPS Corporation Information

10.18.2 CPS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 CPS Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 CPS Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.18.5 CPS Recent Development

10.19 Achilli

10.19.1 Achilli Corporation Information

10.19.2 Achilli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Achilli Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Achilli Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.19.5 Achilli Recent Development

10.20 Aztec

10.20.1 Aztec Corporation Information

10.20.2 Aztec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Aztec Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Aztec Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.20.5 Aztec Recent Development

10.21 StoneKor

10.21.1 StoneKor Corporation Information

10.21.2 StoneKor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 StoneKor Floor Grinding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 StoneKor Floor Grinding Machine Products Offered

10.21.5 StoneKor Recent Development

11 Floor Grinding Machine Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Floor Grinding Machine Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Floor Grinding Machine Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

