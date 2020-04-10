Aluminum Plates Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2025

Analysis Report on Aluminum Plates Market

A report on global Aluminum Plates market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Aluminum Plates Market.

Some key points of Aluminum Plates Market research report:

Strategic Developments: The custom analysis gives the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, growth rate, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Features: The report comprises market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the report offers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics and their latest trends, along with market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Aluminum Plates Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and many other market research tools have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Manufacturers

The global Aluminum Plates market segment by manufacturers include

This report studies the global Aluminum Plates market status and forecast, categorizes the global Aluminum Plates market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global Aluminum Plates market is valued at 6016.8 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 7808.70 million US$ by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.44% during 2018-2024.

Top Aluminum Plates Players Covered in This report: Sales, Revenue and Market Share in 2018

Constellium

Kaiser Aluminum

Alcoa

Aleris

Hulamin

Kobelco

Vimetco

Furukawa-Sky

AMAG

KUMZ

Nippon Light Metal

GLEICH GmbH

Alimex

Nanshan Aluminum

Mingtai Al

Chalco

Alnan Aluminium

Jingmei Aluminium

Others

Market Breakdown by Type: Aluminum Plates Sales (K MT) and Revenue (Million US$)

2XXX

5XXX

6XXX

7XXX

8XXX

Others

Market Breakdown by Application: Aluminum Plates Sales (K MT)

Aerospace & Defense

Mechanical Engineering or Mold

Railway & Shipping Industry

Others

Note: The base year used for company profiles is 2018; where information was not available for the base year, the previous year was considered.

Unit Considered and Currency

The statistical unit used in this report is K MT, which is used to indicate the volume (sales, production, consumption) of Aluminum Plates by companies, regions, type and application covered in this report.

The currency used in the report is US dollar (USD)/US$, with market size indicated only in million USD.

For companies reporting their revenue/Revenue in million USD, revenue was collected from their annual reports, press news, interviewing and other sources like upstream suppliers, downstream customers and its competitors.

For companies that reported their revenues in other currencies, average annual currency exchange rate is used to convert the value to USD.

Currency exchange rates are converted to USD by using the average exchange rate for respective years until 2018.

Table Worldwide Top Regions Currency (Unit per USD)

01/201604/201607/201610/201601/201704/201707/201710/201701/201804/2018

EUR0.920.870.900.910.930.920.850.860.800.81

GBP0.700.680.860.820.790.770.760.750.700.71

INR67.966.466.766.767.564.364.264.763.664.9

AUD1.411.321.321.311.321.331.251.301.241.29

CAD1.401.261.301.341.301.371.251.291.231.27

SGD1.421.341.341.391.411.391.361.361.311.31

CHF1.020.960.970.990.990.990.971.000.930.96

MYR4.13.94.04.24.44.34.34.23.93.9

JPY121106102105113112110114109107

CNY6.586.476.646.776.886.896.736.636.296.30

NZD1.541.431.391.401.361.461.331.461.361.36

THB35.734.934.835.035.134.633.333.231.331.2

HUF287272279281287287258267249253

AED3.673.673.673.673.673.673.673.673.673.67

HKD7.787.767.767.757.767.787.817.807.827.85

MXN18.117.218.818.820.818.817.919.118.618.3

ZAR15.914.213.913.513.513.413.214.111.912.0

PHP47.747.047.148.449.750.350.551.651.452.0

SEK8.588.038.559.028.758.868.088.377.878.36

IDR13858131821311013051133521332913324135571338813749

SAR3.753.753.753.753.753.753.753.753.753.75

BRL4.003.443.253.163.153.173.133.283.183.42

TRY2.962.802.993.103.783.553.533.803.754.06

KES103101101101104103104104102101

KRW1209114511121146115211381122111710681067

EGP7.838.898.868.8818.8418.1217.9117.6417.6817.66

IQD1106110611821174118611831165116511851185

NOK8.688.058.458.268.248.587.908.187.707.77

KWD0.300.300.300.300.300.300.300.300.300.30

RUB75.765.766.063.360.157.060.158.456.260.3

Source: https://www.xe.com and QYResearch

The currency of global top regions is based on mid-market rates.

Â

