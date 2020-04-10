Indium Gallium Arsenide Camera Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) is an alloy of gallium arsenide and indium arsenide. Indium gallium arsenide camera, also known as Indium gallium arsenide detector, broadens near-infrared or shortwave infrared spectroscopy and imaging utility. InGaAs is a ternary alloy of arsenide from gallium and arsenide from indium, which has excellent photosensitivity. Indium gallium arsenide camera is used for providing imaging that is near-infrared or shortwave infrared range and invisible to the naked eye.

The growing use of cameras/sensors for Indium gallium arsenide in HSI systems has been described as one of the key trends in the Indium gallium arsenide camera industry. Indium gallium arsenide cameras are gradually replacing high sensitivity CCD cameras in HSI systems in the wavelength range of 900-1,700 nm and low thermal noise. That is because CCD cameras are not suited to scanning wavelength applications greater than 1,100 nm. In Indium gallium arsenide cameras, the thermoelectric cooling allows it to operate even at room temperatures. In addition, Indium gallium arsenide cameras provide high quantum performance, broad spectral range, and rapid response. These beneficial features will accelerate the adoption of Indium gallium arsenide cameras in HSI systems as a wavelength range or filtering tool for obtaining NIR radiation at desired wavelengths and removing out-of-band radiation.

Leading Indium Gallium Arsenide Camera Market Players:

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Coherent Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc.

FluxData Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Jenoptik AG

Raptor Photonics

Sensors Unlimited Inc.

Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

Xenics

