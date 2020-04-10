Academics & research institute segment is expected to grow the market for confocal microscopes over the forecast period for end user segment.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Confocal Microscopes Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and End User.’ The global confocal microscopes market is expected to reach US$ 1,248.86 Mn in 2027 from US$ 929.03 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global confocal microscopes market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global confocal microscopes market, based on the end user, was segmented as, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and academics & research institute. In 2018, academics & research institute held the largest share of the market, by end user. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The increase in funds in R&D activities for the industries and academia and government financing for research activities, these factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The market for confocal microscopes is expected to grow, owing to factors such as favorable government policies and funding’s for biological research and numerous application of confocal microscopy in bioimaging. In addition, developing techniques and focus of players in emerging countries is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the confocal microscopes market include, Carl Zeiss AG, Nikon Corporation, Bruker, Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems, KEYENCE CORPORATION, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Confocal.nl, Oxford Instruments, and Thorlabs, Inc. The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the confocal microscopes market. During July 2018, Bruker acquired Germany based company, JPK Instruments AG. JPK offers microscopy instrumentation for biomolecular and cellular imaging. The acquisition has enabled the company improve its offering in the confocal microscopes market.

The report segments the global confocal microscopes market as follows:

Global Confocal Microscopes Market – By Type

Multi-Photon Microscopy

Confocal Disk Spinning

Global Confocal Microscopes Market – By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academics & Research Institute

Global Confocal Microscopes Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



