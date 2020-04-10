Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Automatic Sorting System Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automatic Sorting System Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Automatic Sorting System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The report titled Global Automatic Sorting System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automatic Sorting System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automatic Sorting System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automatic Sorting System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key companies operating in the global Automatic Sorting System market include _DAIFUKU, SSI SCHAEFER, KION Group (Dematic), Vanderlande, BEUMER Group, Siemens, Intelligrated, Fives in Intralogistics, Murata Machinery, TGW Group, Interroll Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Potevio, Compac Sorting Equipment Inc., Shanxi Oriental Material Handling, ULMA Handing System

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Automatic Sorting System industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automatic Sorting System manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automatic Sorting System industry.

Global Automatic Sorting System Market Segment By Type:

Linear Sortation Systems, Loop Sortation Systems

Global Automatic Sorting System Market Segment By Applications:

Retail & E-commerce, Post & Parcel, Food &d Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Medical Supply, Large Airports, Others

Critical questions addressed by the Automatic Sorting System Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Automatic Sorting System market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Automatic Sorting System market develop in the mid to long term?

Table Of Content

Table of Contents

1 Automatic Sorting System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automatic Sorting System

1.2 Automatic Sorting System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Linear Sortation Systems

1.2.3 Loop Sortation Systems

1.3 Automatic Sorting System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automatic Sorting System Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Retail & E-commerce

1.3.3 Post & Parcel

1.3.4 Food &d Beverage

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical & Medical Supply

1.3.6 Large Airports

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Automatic Sorting System Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Automatic Sorting System Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Automatic Sorting System Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automatic Sorting System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automatic Sorting System Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Automatic Sorting System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automatic Sorting System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automatic Sorting System Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automatic Sorting System Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automatic Sorting System Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Automatic Sorting System Production

3.4.1 North America Automatic Sorting System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Automatic Sorting System Production

3.5.1 Europe Automatic Sorting System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Automatic Sorting System Production

3.6.1 China Automatic Sorting System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Automatic Sorting System Production

3.7.1 Japan Automatic Sorting System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Automatic Sorting System Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automatic Sorting System Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automatic Sorting System Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automatic Sorting System Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Sorting System Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automatic Sorting System Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automatic Sorting System Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automatic Sorting System Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Automatic Sorting System Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Automatic Sorting System Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automatic Sorting System Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic Sorting System Business

7.1 DAIFUKU

7.1.1 DAIFUKU Automatic Sorting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automatic Sorting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 DAIFUKU Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 SSI SCHAEFER

7.2.1 SSI SCHAEFER Automatic Sorting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automatic Sorting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 SSI SCHAEFER Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 KION Group (Dematic)

7.3.1 KION Group (Dematic) Automatic Sorting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automatic Sorting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 KION Group (Dematic) Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Vanderlande

7.4.1 Vanderlande Automatic Sorting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automatic Sorting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Vanderlande Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 BEUMER Group

7.5.1 BEUMER Group Automatic Sorting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automatic Sorting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 BEUMER Group Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Siemens

7.6.1 Siemens Automatic Sorting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automatic Sorting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Siemens Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Intelligrated

7.7.1 Intelligrated Automatic Sorting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automatic Sorting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Intelligrated Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Fives in Intralogistics

7.8.1 Fives in Intralogistics Automatic Sorting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automatic Sorting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Fives in Intralogistics Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Murata Machinery

7.9.1 Murata Machinery Automatic Sorting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automatic Sorting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Murata Machinery Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 TGW Group

7.10.1 TGW Group Automatic Sorting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Automatic Sorting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 TGW Group Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Interroll Group

7.11.1 TGW Group Automatic Sorting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Automatic Sorting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 TGW Group Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corp

7.12.1 Interroll Group Automatic Sorting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Automatic Sorting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Interroll Group Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Potevio

7.13.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Automatic Sorting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Automatic Sorting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Compac Sorting Equipment Inc.

7.14.1 Potevio Automatic Sorting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Automatic Sorting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Potevio Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Shanxi Oriental Material Handling

7.15.1 Compac Sorting Equipment Inc. Automatic Sorting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Automatic Sorting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Compac Sorting Equipment Inc. Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 ULMA Handing System

7.16.1 Shanxi Oriental Material Handling Automatic Sorting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Automatic Sorting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Shanxi Oriental Material Handling Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 ULMA Handing System Automatic Sorting System Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Automatic Sorting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 ULMA Handing System Automatic Sorting System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Automatic Sorting System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automatic Sorting System Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automatic Sorting System

8.4 Automatic Sorting System Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automatic Sorting System Distributors List

9.3 Automatic Sorting System Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automatic Sorting System (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automatic Sorting System (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automatic Sorting System (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Automatic Sorting System Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Automatic Sorting System

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Sorting System by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Sorting System by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Sorting System by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Sorting System 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automatic Sorting System by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automatic Sorting System by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Automatic Sorting System by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Sorting System by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

