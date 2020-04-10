LOS ANGELES, United States, April 2020: The report on the global Caps & Closures market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global Caps & Closures market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global Caps & Closures market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global Caps & Closures market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the global Caps & Closures market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Caps & Closures market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Caps & Closures market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Caps & Closures market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Caps & Closures market.

The report is just the right tool that players need to strengthen their position in the global Caps & Closures market. It is also the perfect resource that will help players to sustain their lead or achieve a competitive position in the global Caps & Closures market. Key Players Mentioned in the

Key players profiled in the report on the Global Caps & Closures Market Research Report: RPC Group Plc (U.K.), Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (New Zealand), Crown Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Amcor Limited (Australia), Rexam PLC (U.K.), Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.), Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.), AptarGroup Inc. (U.S.), Guala Closures Group (Italy), BERICAP GmbH Co. & KG (Germany)

Global Caps & Closures Market Segmentation by Product: Ultra-thin glass,, Surface coated glass,, Low iron content (ultra white) glass

Global Caps & Closures Market Segmentation by Application: Beverage industry (alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages), Food industry, Healthcare industry, Cosmetics & toiletries, Others (chemical and automotive industry)

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Caps & Closures market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Caps & Closures market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Caps & Closures market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Caps & Closures markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Caps & Closures markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Caps & Closures market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Caps & Closures market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Caps & Closures market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Caps & Closures market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Caps & Closures market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Caps & Closures market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Caps & Closures market?

Table of Contents

1 Caps & Closures Market Overview

1.1 Caps & Closures Product Overview

1.2 Caps & Closures Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Plastic Caps & Closures (Screw Caps, Dispensing Caps, Others)

1.2.2 Metal Caps & Closures (Screw & Lug, Can Ends, Crown Caps, Others)

1.2.3 Other Caps & Closures (Corks, Others)

1.3 Global Caps & Closures Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Caps & Closures Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Caps & Closures Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Caps & Closures Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Caps & Closures Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Caps & Closures Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Caps & Closures Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Caps & Closures Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Caps & Closures Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Caps & Closures Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Caps & Closures Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Caps & Closures Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Caps & Closures Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Caps & Closures Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Caps & Closures Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Caps & Closures Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Caps & Closures Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Caps & Closures Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Caps & Closures Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Caps & Closures Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Caps & Closures Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Caps & Closures Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Caps & Closures Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Caps & Closures as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Caps & Closures Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Caps & Closures Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Caps & Closures Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Caps & Closures Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Caps & Closures Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Caps & Closures Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Caps & Closures Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Caps & Closures Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Caps & Closures Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Caps & Closures Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Caps & Closures Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Caps & Closures Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Caps & Closures Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Caps & Closures Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Caps & Closures Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Caps & Closures Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Caps & Closures Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Caps & Closures Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Caps & Closures Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Caps & Closures Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Caps & Closures by Application

4.1 Caps & Closures Segment by Application

4.1.1 Beverage industry (alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages)

4.1.2 Food industry

4.1.3 Healthcare industry

4.1.4 Cosmetics & toiletries

4.1.5 Others (chemical and automotive industry)

4.2 Global Caps & Closures Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Caps & Closures Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Caps & Closures Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Caps & Closures Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Caps & Closures by Application

4.5.2 Europe Caps & Closures by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Caps & Closures by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Caps & Closures by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Caps & Closures by Application

5 North America Caps & Closures Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Caps & Closures Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Caps & Closures Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Caps & Closures Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Caps & Closures Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Caps & Closures Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Caps & Closures Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Caps & Closures Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Caps & Closures Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Caps & Closures Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Caps & Closures Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Caps & Closures Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Caps & Closures Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Caps & Closures Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Caps & Closures Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Caps & Closures Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Caps & Closures Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Caps & Closures Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Caps & Closures Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Caps & Closures Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Caps & Closures Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Caps & Closures Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Caps & Closures Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Caps & Closures Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Caps & Closures Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Caps & Closures Business

10.1 RPC Group Plc (U.K.)

10.1.1 RPC Group Plc (U.K.) Corporation Information

10.1.2 RPC Group Plc (U.K.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 RPC Group Plc (U.K.) Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 RPC Group Plc (U.K.) Caps & Closures Products Offered

10.1.5 RPC Group Plc (U.K.) Recent Development

10.2 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (New Zealand)

10.2.1 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (New Zealand) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (New Zealand) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (New Zealand) Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (New Zealand) Recent Development

10.3 Crown Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

10.3.1 Crown Holdings Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Crown Holdings Inc. (U.S.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Crown Holdings Inc. (U.S.) Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Crown Holdings Inc. (U.S.) Caps & Closures Products Offered

10.3.5 Crown Holdings Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

10.4 Amcor Limited (Australia)

10.4.1 Amcor Limited (Australia) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Amcor Limited (Australia) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Amcor Limited (Australia) Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Amcor Limited (Australia) Caps & Closures Products Offered

10.4.5 Amcor Limited (Australia) Recent Development

10.5 Rexam PLC (U.K.)

10.5.1 Rexam PLC (U.K.) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Rexam PLC (U.K.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Rexam PLC (U.K.) Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Rexam PLC (U.K.) Caps & Closures Products Offered

10.5.5 Rexam PLC (U.K.) Recent Development

10.6 Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.)

10.6.1 Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.) Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.) Caps & Closures Products Offered

10.6.5 Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

10.7 Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

10.7.1 Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.) Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.) Caps & Closures Products Offered

10.7.5 Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

10.8 AptarGroup Inc. (U.S.)

10.8.1 AptarGroup Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

10.8.2 AptarGroup Inc. (U.S.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 AptarGroup Inc. (U.S.) Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 AptarGroup Inc. (U.S.) Caps & Closures Products Offered

10.8.5 AptarGroup Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

10.9 Guala Closures Group (Italy)

10.9.1 Guala Closures Group (Italy) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Guala Closures Group (Italy) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Guala Closures Group (Italy) Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Guala Closures Group (Italy) Caps & Closures Products Offered

10.9.5 Guala Closures Group (Italy) Recent Development

10.10 BERICAP GmbH Co. & KG (Germany)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Caps & Closures Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 BERICAP GmbH Co. & KG (Germany) Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 BERICAP GmbH Co. & KG (Germany) Recent Development

11 Caps & Closures Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Caps & Closures Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Caps & Closures Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

