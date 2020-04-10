The isocyanate market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing demand from construction and automotive industries owing to its highly reactive chemical property. Additionally, they are also used in the production of rigid foams, adhesives, elastomers, and coatings. This further propels the growth of the isocyanate market over the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand from the Asia Pacific region due to rapid industrialization in India and China provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the isocyanate market. However, high raw material costs and initial investments required in R&D and technology are projected to hamper the overall growth of the isocyanate market.

Leading Isocyanate Market Players:

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.

BASF SE

Bayer MaterialScience AG

Chemtura Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Hebei Cangzhou Dahua Group Co. Ltd.

Huntsman International Llc

Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

The “Global Isocyanate Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the isocyanate market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global isocyanate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading isocyanate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Isocyanate Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Isocyanate Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Isocyanate Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

