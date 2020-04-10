The ill-effects of noise pollution on human health and loss of productivity in industrial workers has led to significant consumption of acoustic foams in industries, manufacturing plants, as well as commercial and residential projects. For instance, the Occupational Noise Exposure Regulation, in the US, has mandated that noise levels in industrial sectors should not exceed 90 dB (A). Stringent regulations on noise levels by other regulatory bodies across various countries has led to an increase in the use of acoustic foam insulation. Polyether polyurethane foam is widely used in sound-proofing applications owing to its good sound dampening characteristics. Its demand is likely to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing demand from the building and construction sector. While the more expensive melamine foam is also anticipated to grow as it is used in aircraft owing to its low weight.

Leading Acoustic Foam Insulation Market Players:

3M Company

Acoustical Surfaces.Inc

American Acoustical Products

BASF SE

Bechtel Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Ecotone Systems Pvt Ltd

L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A.

PolyOne Corporation

Schaumstoffe Helgers GmbH

The “Global Acoustic Foam Insulation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the acoustic foam insulation market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-use industry, and geography. The global acoustic foam insulation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading acoustic foam insulation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Acoustic Foam Insulation Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Acoustic Foam Insulation Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Acoustic Foam Insulation Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

