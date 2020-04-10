The global cannabis testing market accounted to US$ 1,028.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 2,486.7 Mn by 2025.

Asia Pacific was the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue generator during the forecast period. Asia Pacific market was driven by the factors such as large population countries such as China and India, increasing number of accidents with cannabis intoxication, adoption of trends from western regions in terms of legalization of medical and recreational use of cannabis.

Global cannabis testing market, based on the type is segmented into product and services. The product segment is further bifurcated into analytical instruments and consumables segments. In 2017, the product segment witnesses the fastest and largest share. Additionally, the software segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Global cannabis testing market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, legalization of medical cannabis, increasing awareness through conferences, symposia, and workshops and growing adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories. However, the stringent regulatory framework for cannabis and dearth of trained laboratory professionals act as a restraint for this market. On the other hand, advances in cannabis testing equipments likely to add novel opportunities for cannabis testing market, in the coming years.

The major players operating in the cannabis testing market include, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, SCIEX, Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Waters, CannaSafe Analytics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., Digipath Labs and among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative product launches to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2018, SCIEX Diagnostics, a division of SCIEX launched Citrine Triple Quad MS/MS and Citrine QTRAP MS/MS Systems for clinical diagnostics.

The report segments the global cannabis testing market as follows:



Global Cannabis Testing Market – By Type

Products

Software

Global Cannabis Testing Market – By Services

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Pesticide Screening

Residual Solvent Screening

Heavy Metal Testing

Microbial Analysis

Global Cannabis Testing Market – By End User

Testing Laboratories

Drug Manufacturers

Research Institutes

Reasons to Buy the Report:

– Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

– Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

– Understand where the market opportunities lies.

– Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

– Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

– Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

