Most polymers have poor electrical conductivity and hence are used in manufacturing the insulation for wires and cables. The robust wire and cable industry has been witnessing a steady growth and is likely to drive the electronic polymer demand in the future. Substantial demand for the polymer-based adhesives used in bonding and encapsulating semiconductor chips to the metal lead frame has created significant opportunities for electronic polymers. The demand for thermosetting electronic polymers used electronic packaging is anticipated to swell in the forecast period. The ever-growing demand for light-weight and high performance materials used in a number of electronic gadgets ranging from computers to smartphones has propelled the electronic polymer market. The emergence of flexible and wearable electronic devices and its growing popularity is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for businesses engaged in electronic polymers.

Leading Electronic Polymers Market Players:

3M Company

AU Optronics

BASF SE

Covestro AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Electronic Polymers, Inc

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Jinko Solar

Merck KGaA

Solvay S.A.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global electronic polymers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The electronic polymers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Electronic Polymers Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Electronic Polymers Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Electronic Polymers Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Electronic Polymers Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Electronic Polymers Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

