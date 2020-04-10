The increasing reliance of the agricultural sector on cloud computing, IoT technology, agricultural sensors, smart irrigation systems, and machine learning is expected to create a conducive environment for the smart plantation management systems industry. The rising number of smart agricultural systems and smart plantation management systems interconnected through the internet and the cloud platform has led to the introduction of smart plantation management systems in the field of agriculture. Allotment of subsidiaries to farmers adopting smart farming techniques and the rising awareness about these systems is anticipated to positively impact the smart plantation management systems market in the forecast period. The advent of hyper-spectral imaging, 3D laser scanning, and drone-based imaging sensors interconnected through cloud platforms are expected to result in higher penetration of the plantation intelligence and subsequently facilitate the implementation of smart plantation management systems across the globe.

Leading Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Players:

Agroweblab Co., Ltd

Deere & Company

Netafim

Phytech Ltd.

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Semiosbio Technologies

Synelixis Solutions

Tevatronics

WaterBit, Inc

The “Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the smart plantation management systems market with detailed market segmentation by type, crop, component, and geography. The global smart plantation management systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart plantation management systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Smart Plantation Management Systems Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Smart Plantation Management Systems Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

