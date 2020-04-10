The market is foreseen to be driven by rising pervasiveness of airborne ailments alongside rising contamination levels in urban regions. Also, improved way of life, increasing disposable income just as developing wellbeing cognizance is a portion of the elements expected to drive the growth. Expanding requirements for the adoption of air contamination control equipment, particularly in the developing regions, is foreseen to drive the demand for air purifiers. Growing health awareness, particularly in urban youth, is expected to contribute altogether to market growth. Stringent environmental protection laws, developing industrialization, and mindfulness for controlling pollution is foreseen to impact the air purifier market growth.
Leading Air Purifier Market Players:
Whirlpool Corporation
Atlanta Healthcare
Blue Star Ltd
Crusaders India Pvt. Ltd
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
HSIL Ltd
LG Electronics Inc.
Eureka Industries Ltd.
Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.
The “Global Air Purifier Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the air purifier market with detailed market segmentation by technique, end-user and geography. The global air purifier market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading air purifier market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The Air Purifier Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Air Purifier Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Air Purifier Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Air Purifier Market, By Component
Chapter 5: Air Purifier Market, By Deployment
Chapter 6: Air Purifier Market, By Organization Size
Chapter 7: Air Purifier Market, By Application
Chapter 8: Air Purifier Market, By Region
Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape
To Continue…
