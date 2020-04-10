The Asia Pacific Aquaculture Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information segmented as aquatic plants, fish, crustaceans, molluscs, and others. The fish segment is anticipated to dominate the Asia Pacific Aquaculture market. The fish farming has been carried out since a very long time. It is an essential source of income. The fish is majorly used for consumption, but it is also used the production of oil, proteins, and various such products. The rising popularity of fish in various industries is expected to boost the Asia Pacific aquaculture market.

Top Key Players:- Bakkafrost, Cermaq Group AS, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Huon Aquaculture Group Limited, Lerøy, Mowi ASA, Stehr Group, Stolt-Nielsen Limited, Tassal, Thai Union Group PCL

China is dominating the Asia Pacific Aquaculture market followed by Indonesia. The aquaculture industry in China is mainly concentrated in the coastal regions such as Guangdong, Shandong, Fujian, Jiangsu, and Hubei. Individual farmers or private corporations own most of the aquatic farms. In 2011, China Agriculture Yearbook (CAY) reported that total aquaculture area was 7.83 million hectares. The presence of large population and increase in disposable income are some of the drivers for the growth of Asia Pacific Aquaculture Market.

Seafood has been a part of traditional food since a very long time in the various countries of Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific region has a diverse range of environments, due to which a large variety of fish are available in this region. Seafood is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, proteins, and other nutrients. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United States, the per capita consumption of edible quantity of fish and fish products was around 9.6 kg in China. As per the data provided by the Food and Agriculture Organization, (FAO), the consumption of fish by the humans is predicted to increase by 50% in the next 15 years. Therefore, the growing demand for seafood is expected to drive the Asia Pacific aquaculture market.

The Asia Pacific Aquaculture market is segmented based on culture environment into fresh water, brackish water, and marine. The marine segment accounted for the largest share in the Asia Pacific Aquaculture market. In marine aquaculture, a variety of species are farmed with the help of different rearing techniques. Marine aquaculture offers several important products such as proteins, oils, nutrient agar, etc. which are used in various end-use industries. Various important products are obtained through aquaculture, which is estimated to drive the Asia Pacific aquaculture market.

