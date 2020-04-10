Alprazolam is used in short term management of anxiety disorders, panic disorders, and nausea due to chemotherapy. Alprazolam is an excellent, short-acting benzodiazepine that affects the central nervous system to produce a calming effect. It is mostly used for the treatment of anxiety and panic disorders. The alprazolam powder market is anticipated to grow due to an increase in the geriatric population prone to depression and a surge in the prevalence of anxiety disorders, including phobias and generalized anxiety disorders. However, stringent government regulations and adverse drug effects, such as drug addiction, are hampering the market growth. Moreover, the fast-paced and stressful lifestyle leading to depression is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Alprazolam Powder Market:

Abbott Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Cipla Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Lupin Limited, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Terrace Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Unicure (India) Pvt. Ltd., Zydus Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

