LifestyleCX today announced the launch of AgingChoices, a groundbreaking new website that offers aging adults and their families the opportunity to explore, learn, and get matched with senior living properties and home care services that are right for their needs, free of charge.

AgingChoices is the latest innovation from LifeStyleCX, a women-owned business that was founded by Terri Sullivan and Brenda Limone based on their own experiences navigating the arduous process of finding senior living solutions for their loved ones. In shaping their company and its mission, these co-founders also draw on years of experience in the senior living and care industry.

AgingChoices.com features the Choice! Wizard©, the first and most comprehensive tool available to help users find senior living and care options that align with their needs and preferences. After completing a brief lifestyle survey, consumers receive a list of service providers in their area that most closely matches what they’re looking for.

Users have the opportunity to connect with an AgingChoices Guide who can introduce them to a home care provider or local market advisor in their area. These local experts know their markets well and can assist consumers. There is never a charge to seniors or their families, as fees are paid by the providers that benefit from the placements.

“After our own experiences, we realized there needs to be more clarity and transparency about senior living and care — that it really needs to be demystified,” said Terri Sullivan, Founder and CEO of AgingChoices. “Our mission is to provide unbiased educational information and useful tools that help aging adults and their families make decisions that they can feel good about,” Sullivan said.

“You can find more information online about hotel rooms than senior care options — and we want to change that,” said Brenda Limone, Co-founder and COO of AgingChoices.

The AgingChoices team strives to provide unbiased advice by offering customers options based on their physical and emotional needs, likes and dislikes, and goals for the next chapter of their lives — which is translated into actionable steps through their answers on the Choice Wizard.

“In this time of uncertainty, we hope to empower aging adults and their loved ones by providing them with the education, tools, and one-on-one support they need to plan for senior living and care — whether their timing is immediate or still down the road a bit,” Limone said.

LifeStyleCX based in Rocky Hill, CT. with an office in Cambridge, MA., educates consumers and helps match them with senior living and senior care options through AgingChoices. To learn more about the service AgingChoices provides, visit AgingChoices.com. Video Link: https://player.vimeo.com/video/396981082

AgingChoices

www.agingchoices.com