The Europe Wet Pet Food Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information segmented on the basis of packaging type as canned, pouches, and others. The canned segment accounts for the largest share in the Europe wet pet food market, while the pouches segment also contributes a significant share in the market. Cans are ideal for pet food packaging. They preserve food for a long time and keep it fresh, clean, and free from contamination due to airtight packaging. Wet food is generally made from fresh meat products, and it contains 70–80% moisture. Thus, pet food manufacturers prefer cans for packaging as these are easy to transport over long distances. Materials such as plastic in the form of PVC, HDPE, PET, and metals such as steel and aluminium are used for canned pet food packaging. Growing concerns related to pet health among pet owners have raised the demand for products that are attractive, informative, and protective.

Top Key Players:- De Haan Petfood, FirstMate Pet Foods, Little BigPaw, Mars, Incorporated, Monge SPA, Petguard Holdings, Llc, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc., Nestlé Purina Petcare, Butcher’s Pet Care

Pet food, which is composed of a high percentage of water, ranging between 75% and 85%, along with other dry ingredients, is termed as wet pet food. The wet pet food is increasingly being preferred by pet owners as they help to boosts energy, builds muscles and lean mass, and stimulates the overall growth mechanism in animals. Consumption of wet pet food helps to provide the necessary nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals to pets to keep them healthy and hydrated. Moreover, such kinds of foods are considered as an ideal option for pets who cannot chew properly due to missing teeth, improper adjustment of jaws, or other related pet concerns. Such advantages offered by wet pet food makes them a popular and attractive option and the best source of hydration. However, the demand for wet pet food is always dependent upon the health of the pet and the choice of pet owners. The need for a wet pet is increasing across the globe with the rise in focus towards premiumization of pet food products and increase in consumer focus towards the health of their pets.

Growing concerns among pet owners about pet nutrition and health are primarily driving the growth of the wet pet food market. Wet pet food contains animal and plant derivatives such as chicken, beef, lamb, meat broth, vegetable broth, and eggs. Also, the percentage of water ranges from 75% to 85%. Wet pet food is the best source of hydration. It also contains higher amounts of proteins and fats, minerals with added flavours and preservatives, making it more nutritional and tasty for pets. These nutrients offer various health benefits such as boosts energy, builds and tones muscles, and builds lean mass. It also helps fight infection, perform daily activities, repair teeth and bones, and improve stamina for better metabolism. All these advantages have raised the demand for wet pet food among pet owners. Nowadays, pet owners are more concern about their pet’s nutrition. The shift in pet “ownership” to “parenting” has been identified as the major reason driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing awareness about adequate diet for pet’s overall health has forced buyers to opt for superior food products, which is likely to drive the growth of the wet pet food market.

The Europe wet pet food market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialized pet shops, online, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment in the Europe wet pet food market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market, whereas the online segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets are self-service shops offering a wide variety of pet products such as pet food, pet toys, pet homes, and other pet healthcare products. These also includes mass merchandisers, discounters, or mass/dollar/clubs. Wide array of these products are placed in eye-catching assortments into organized sections and shelves to attract customers. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer an extensive choice of pet products of different bands to buyers at one place with affordable prices compared to other distribution channels.

