Multiple Orifice Flow Control Valve Market: Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive market growth (2019 – 2025)

some of the major players in the multiple orifice flow control valve market, such as Schlumberger Limited, Parker Hannifin, Emerson Electric Co., Baker Hughes (GE), KUBOTA Corporation, IMI Plc., Metso Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, Kurimoto, Ltd., Watts Water Technologies, Inc., and Azbil Corporation, among others.

Multiple Orifice Flow Control Valve Market: Segmentation

By Valve Diameter By Operation By End-Use Industry By Region Less than 4″

4″ – 6″

6″ – 12″

12″ – 24″

24″ – 40″

Above 40″ Manual

Automatic Electric Actuators Pneumatic Actuators Hydraulic Actuators

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Energy & Power

Industrial Process Fluid Gas

HVAC & Tankless Heaters Residential Commercial

Water & Wastewater North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa

Oceania

Research Methodology

The initial stage of the research study includes the formulation of assumptions, which are necessary for primary and secondary research. Further stages of research involved the triangulation of the data collected from these two approaches. To analyse the global market trends and opportunities for multiple orifice flow control valve manufacturers, the market has been segmented on the basis of valve diameter, operation, end-use industry, and region.

For the analysis of consumption, we have considered FY 2017 as the base year. Basic data was collected from manufacturers’ annual reports, newsletters, public reports published by governments, valve manufacturing associations & organisations, private agencies, World Bank’s sources, etc. For the final analysis of the market data, we considered demand-side as well as supply-side drivers and trends in various regional markets. We have forecasted the market data on the basis of key developments, regional trends, and the production-consumption scenario of the multiple orifice flow control valve market. For forecasting the market data, we have considered historic data for the period of 2013-2017.

