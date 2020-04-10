Recent report published by research nester titled “OLED Television (TV) Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023”delivers detailed overview of the global OLED television (TV) market in terms of market segmentation by technology, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global OLED television (TV) market is segmented into technology such as AMOLED (active matrix OLED) and PMOLED (passive matrix OLED). Among these segments, AMOLED (active matrix OLED) segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023.

Apart from this, market of OLED television (TV) is riding on the back of growing popularity of advanced visual technology among the population. Further, growing adoption of OLED television (TV) by various end users such as healthcare and others due to high end display technology is also envisioned to flourish the growth of OLED television (TV) market across the globe.

Global OLED television (TV) market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.6% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global OLED television (TV) market is projected to expand at USD 21.3 Billion globally by the end of 2023. The market of OLED Television (TV) is expanding on the back of rise in disposable income of emerging economies such as India and China.

In terms of regional platform, Asia-Pacific region grabbed the top position in the market of OLED television (TV) in 2016. Further, presence of major key players in the region such as Samsung, LG Electronics and others is also positively impacting the growth of OLED television (TV) market. Further, burgeoning middle class coupled with rise in per capita income of the Asia-Pacific countries is also believed to flourish the growth of OLED television (TV) market. Middle-East and Africa is projected to witness a remarkable growth in OLED television (TV) market over the forecast period.

Rapid digitization

Swift digitization of education and healthcare sector all over the globe is projected to boost the demand for OLED television (TV). Further, growing adoption of premium display technology such as OLED televisions for better imaging is also believed to augment the demand for OLED television (TV). These factors are envisioned to bolster the growth of OLED television (TV) market by end of 2023.

Technological advancement in television

Increasing research and development activities in the field of OLED television (TV) by major key players in order to provide innovative and highly advanced visual technology is expected to propel the growth of OLED television (TV) market. Furthermore, rapid urbanization along with swelled disposable income have led the population to spend more on advanced visual technology which is likely to foster the growth of OLED television (TV) market.

Although, high cost associated with OLED television (TV), lack of awareness in undeveloped nations and slow adoption rate of OLED television are anticipated to hamper the growth of OLED television (TV) market. Moreover, presence of other alternatives such as led television is also believed to dampen the growth of OLED television (TV) market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global OLED television (TV) market which includes company profiling of LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Haier Group, Sony Corporation, Panasonic, Konka Group, and Toshiba Corporation.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global OLED television (TV) market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

