The North America Cooling water treatment chemicals Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information segmented on the basis of product is segmented into scale inhibitor, corrosion inhibitor, biocide and others. The scale inhibitor segment in the North America cooling water treatment chemicals market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market, whereas the corrosion inhibitor segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate. Scale inhibitors are specially designed to control the deposition of polyvalent metal ions in industrial and wastewater systems. They offer halogen stability and control calcium, iron, manganese, and other metal salts to prevent precipitation on heat transfer surfaces.

Cooling water treatment chemicals are the chemical agents which help in removing the unwanted harmful bacteria from the cooling system. It is mainly used for protecting the system from damaging corrosion, control the scale formation & fouling and to control the growth of harmful bacteria. The cooling water treatment chemicals possess the excellent properties of increasing the efficiency and safety of the device. Furthermore, it reduces the energy consumption by increasing the pace of cleaning. Few examples of cooling water treatment chemicals are polyphosphates, chromates, nitrites, surfactants, zeolites, orthophosphate, etc. It is used in various industries such as power, oil & gas, steel & metal, sugar mills, textile, etc.

Cooling water treatment chemicals are widely used in the power industry owing to the high requirement of water and need to save freshwater resources. Cooling water treatment chemicals are gaining attention, especially in open-recirculating, closed-loop, and once-through frameworks, as these boost the heat transfer efficiency in a heat exchange equipment. The growing number of atomic plants across the world, combined with the need to maintain existing plants, is expected to augment the utilization of cooling water treatment chemicals. Power industries, e.g., thermal and atomic plants, frequently use seawater or lake water for cooling the heat exchange equipment. The water is reused several times and returned to its source.

The North America cooling water treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry as power; steel, mining, and metallurgy; petrochemicals and oil & gas; food & beverages; textile; and others. The power segment accounts for the largest share in the North America cooling water treatment chemicals market, while the steel, mining & metallurgy

