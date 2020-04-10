With the growing advancement in technology, the customers are also switching from retail stores to e-retail shopping via mobile, tablets, and personal computers among others in a very convenient way at any time of the day. The growing urbanization and smart cities development have subsidized the changing lifestyle of an individual across the globe. The customers are, therefore changing their shopping pattern from traditional type to the e-retail. Thus, these factors are impacting positively on the growth of E-retail market on a global scenario.

The increasing penetration rate of smart devices and discounts, offers as well as a cash-on-delivery facility provided by the online retailers are the major drivers for the growth of E-retail market. The boosting governmental focus on e-retail policy and availability of products online at low in price as compared to retail stores is creating opportunities for the E-retail market in the coming years.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1.Alibaba Group Holding Limited

2.Amazon.com, Inc.

3.Carrefour S.A.

4.eBay Inc.

5.Flipkart Internet Private Limited

6.Groupon

7.Otto Portland

8.Rakuten, Inc.

9.Shop Direct

10.Zalando SE

The “Global E-retail Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of E-retail market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user, and geography. The global E-retail market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading E-retail market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global E-retail market is segmented on the type, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into business to business (B2B), and business to consumer (B2C). Similarly, on the basis of end user the market is segmented into consumer electronics, personal care, apparels, books, and others.The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global E-retail market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The E-retail market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting E-retail market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis across various regions namely: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

