A smartphone 3D camera is an imaging device capable of creating depth effects in images to be imitated in three dimensions. Certain 3D cameras use only one lens, which shifts its position whereas other 3D cameras use more than one lens to capture multiple points of view for creating a 3D image. 3D smartphone camera creates improved picture and videos quality. The current available smartphones are integrated with 3D sensors that are capable of sensing movements and allow the camera to capture detailed dimensions of objects & environments. The technology is gaining immense market traction amongst the youth owing to its features including real sensing of the object, improved performance and HD clarity.

The smartphone 3D camera market is driven by factor including increasing adoption of high-end smartphones owing to rising spending capability of population in developing economies. Further, the smartphone 3D camera market is propelled by the rising trend of posting real-time images on several social media platforms. Moreover, growing application scope of 3D imaging in mobile robots, security surveillance and home automation is anticipated to bolster the demand for smartphone 3D camera market.

The reports cover key developments in the smartphone 3D camera market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from smartphone 3D camera market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Smartphone 3D camera in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smartphone 3D camera market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Smartphone 3D camera companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Infineon Technologies AG

LG Electronics

Microsoft Corporation

Pelican Imaging

PMD Technologies AG

Samsung Electronics Limited

Sharp Corporation

Soft Kinetic Systems S.A

Sony Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting the smartphone 3D camera market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smartphone 3D camera market in these regions.

