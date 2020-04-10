The sound level meters are the measuring instruments utilized to evaluate sound or noise levels through measuring sound pressure. These sound meters are often referred to as a decibel (dB) meter, sound pressure level (SPL) meter, noise meter or noise dosimeter, which use a microphone to capture sound. The sound is then assessed within the sound level meter and acoustic measurement values are shown on the display of the meter. With these sound level meters the professionals at workplace and factories can measure sound levels in multiple locations to make sure environmental conditions fall within recommended exposure limits (RELs).

The global Sound level meter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations.

Key Sound level meter companies:

Brüel & Kjær

Cirrus Research plc

Extech Instruments (FLIR Systems)

Fluke Corporation

HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION

Larson Davis (MTS Systems Corporation)

PCE Deutschland GmbH

Rion Co., Ltd.

Testo SE & Co. Kgaa

TSI Incorporated

The report analyzes factors affecting Sound level meter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America.

