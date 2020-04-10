Knitwear Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019-2025

In 2018, the market size of Knitwear Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Knitwear .

This report studies the global market size of Knitwear , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Knitwear Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Knitwear history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Knitwear market, the following companies are covered:

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes a detailed analysis of the global knitwear market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threat) analysis of the market, Porter’s Five Force analysis of the market, ecosystem analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market and raw material analysis of the knitwear industry. The global knitwear industry ecosystem analysis includes value chain analysis of the global knitwear industry including natural, blended, and synthetic fabric suppliers, textile companies spinning the knitwear fabric, knitwear manufacturers, knitwear products distribution and export channels, and various retail outlets including departmental stores, specialty stores, discount chains, and mass merchandise chains among others. The study also includes market attractiveness analysis in terms of product type, material type, application, consumer group, distribution channel, and country. The market attractiveness analysis is analyzed on the basis of CAGR of growth rate, market share, incremental opportunity, and general market attractiveness.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global knitwear market including Adidas AG, Gap Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., Hackett Ltd, Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Loro Piana S.P.A., Marks and Spencer Group plc, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Lactose, The Nautical Company (UK) Ltd., Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., Victoria’s Secret, and YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP.

These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available in the public domain),and products, key strategies to increase market share, and recent developments and strategies adopted to increase their market share in the knitwear market.

The global knitwear market is segmented as below:

Global Knitwear Market, by Product Type

Innerwear

T-Shirts & Shirts

Sweaters & Jackets

Sweatshirts & Hoodies

Shorts & Trousers

Evening Dresses, Suits, & Leggings

Accessories

Global Knitwear Market, by Material Type

Natural

Synthetic

Blended

Global Knitwear Market, by Application

Outerwear

Innerwear

Sportswear

Others

Global Knitwear Market, by Consumer Group

Men

Women

Kids

Global Knitwear Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Knitwear Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Knitwear product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Knitwear , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Knitwear in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Knitwear competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Knitwear breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Knitwear market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Knitwear sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.