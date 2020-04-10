“Global Customer Experience Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the customer experience management market with detailed market segmentation by touchpoint, end user, and geography.

The customer experience management (CXM or CEM) is a collection of processes which companies utilize to track, supervise and arrange every single interaction between end users and organization across the customer lifecycle. The CEM aims to optimize interaction from the users’ perception and encourages customer loyalty.

Customer Experience Management Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Touchpoint (Web, Branch/Store, Call Center, Social Media, Email, Mobile, Email, Others); End User (Healthcare, Automotive, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others)

The factors responsible for driving customer experience management market is, CEM helps the enterprises in controlling the customer’s churn rates. The CEM is widely utilized due to the high usage of m-commerce and e-commerce among the users which drives the growth of the customer experience management market. Moreover, continuous increase in the demand of CEM to engage with their workforce particularly in large enterprises, the customer experience management market is expected to create further tremendous opportunities for the players operating in the forthcoming period.

The report analyzes factors affecting the customer experience management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the customer experience management in these regions.

Top Listed Brands in Customer Experience Management Market are-

Adobe Systems

Avaya Inc.

Clarabridge

Chime Technologies, Inc.

InMoment, Inc.

IBM Corporation

NICE

MaritzCX Research LLC

Medallia Inc.

Qualtrics

The reports cover key developments in the customer experience management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from customer experience management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for customer experience management in the global market.

