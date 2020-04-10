Complete study of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Cellular Modem Chipset industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Cellular Modem Chipset production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Cellular Modem Chipset market include _:, ASR Microelectronics, EigenComm, GCT Semiconductor, HiSilicon, Intel, MediaTek/Airoha, Nordic Semiconductor, Nurlink, Qualcomm, Realtek (Realsil), UNISOC, Semtech, Sequans Communications, Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics), Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor), Xinyi Information Technology
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Cellular Modem Chipset industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Cellular Modem Chipset manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Cellular Modem Chipset industry.
Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Segment By Type:
5 G Chip, LPWA Chip
Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Segment By Application:
, Electronic Consumer Goods, Communication, Others
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Cellular Modem Chipset industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Cellular Modem Chipset market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cellular Modem Chipset industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Cellular Modem Chipset market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Cellular Modem Chipset market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cellular Modem Chipset market?
TOC
Table of Contents
1 Cellular Modem Chipset Market Overview
1.1 Cellular Modem Chipset Product Overview
1.2 Cellular Modem Chipset Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 5 G Chip
1.2.2 LPWA Chip
1.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Cellular Modem Chipset Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Cellular Modem Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cellular Modem Chipset Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Cellular Modem Chipset Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Cellular Modem Chipset Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cellular Modem Chipset Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cellular Modem Chipset as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cellular Modem Chipset Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Cellular Modem Chipset Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Cellular Modem Chipset by Application
4.1 Cellular Modem Chipset Segment by Application
4.1.1 Electronic Consumer Goods
4.1.2 Communication
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Cellular Modem Chipset by Application
4.5.2 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset by Application 5 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cellular Modem Chipset Business
10.1 ASR Microelectronics
10.1.1 ASR Microelectronics Corporation Information
10.1.2 ASR Microelectronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 ASR Microelectronics Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 ASR Microelectronics Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered
10.1.5 ASR Microelectronics Recent Development
10.2 EigenComm
10.2.1 EigenComm Corporation Information
10.2.2 EigenComm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 EigenComm Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 EigenComm Recent Development
10.3 GCT Semiconductor
10.3.1 GCT Semiconductor Corporation Information
10.3.2 GCT Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 GCT Semiconductor Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 GCT Semiconductor Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered
10.3.5 GCT Semiconductor Recent Development
10.4 HiSilicon
10.4.1 HiSilicon Corporation Information
10.4.2 HiSilicon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 HiSilicon Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 HiSilicon Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered
10.4.5 HiSilicon Recent Development
10.5 Intel
10.5.1 Intel Corporation Information
10.5.2 Intel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Intel Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Intel Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered
10.5.5 Intel Recent Development
10.6 MediaTek/Airoha
10.6.1 MediaTek/Airoha Corporation Information
10.6.2 MediaTek/Airoha Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 MediaTek/Airoha Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 MediaTek/Airoha Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered
10.6.5 MediaTek/Airoha Recent Development
10.7 Nordic Semiconductor
10.7.1 Nordic Semiconductor Corporation Information
10.7.2 Nordic Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Nordic Semiconductor Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Nordic Semiconductor Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered
10.7.5 Nordic Semiconductor Recent Development
10.8 Nurlink
10.8.1 Nurlink Corporation Information
10.8.2 Nurlink Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Nurlink Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Nurlink Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered
10.8.5 Nurlink Recent Development
10.9 Qualcomm
10.9.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information
10.9.2 Qualcomm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Qualcomm Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Qualcomm Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered
10.9.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
10.10 Realtek (Realsil)
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Cellular Modem Chipset Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Realtek (Realsil) Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Realtek (Realsil) Recent Development
10.11 UNISOC
10.11.1 UNISOC Corporation Information
10.11.2 UNISOC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 UNISOC Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 UNISOC Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered
10.11.5 UNISOC Recent Development
10.12 Semtech
10.12.1 Semtech Corporation Information
10.12.2 Semtech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Semtech Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Semtech Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered
10.12.5 Semtech Recent Development
10.13 Sequans Communications
10.13.1 Sequans Communications Corporation Information
10.13.2 Sequans Communications Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Sequans Communications Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Sequans Communications Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered
10.13.5 Sequans Communications Recent Development
10.14 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics)
10.14.1 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Corporation Information
10.14.2 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered
10.14.5 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Recent Development
10.15 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor)
10.15.1 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Corporation Information
10.15.2 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered
10.15.5 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Recent Development
10.16 Xinyi Information Technology
10.16.1 Xinyi Information Technology Corporation Information
10.16.2 Xinyi Information Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Xinyi Information Technology Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Xinyi Information Technology Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered
10.16.5 Xinyi Information Technology Recent Development
11 Cellular Modem Chipset Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Cellular Modem Chipset Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Cellular Modem Chipset Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
