Ready To Use Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSELs) Market size and forecast, 2019-2020

Assessment of the Global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSELs) Market

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Key players profiled in this report include IQE Public Limited Company (United Kingdom), Finisar Corporation (United States), Broadcom Ltd (Singapore), II-VI Incorporated (United States), Coherent, Inc (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Newport Corporation (United States), Royal Philips Electronic N.V (Netherlands), Princeton Optronics, Inc. (United States), and Lumentum Holdings, Inc. (United States).

The segments covered in the VCSELs market are as follows:

Global VCSELs Market: By Raw Materials

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Indium Phosphide (InP)

Others (InGaAsN, AlGaAs, etc.)

Global VCSELs Market: By Applications

Optical fiber data transmission

Analog broadband signal transmission

Absorption Spectroscopy

Laser printers

Computer mice

Biological tissue analysis

Chip scale atomic clocks

Other applications

Global VCSELs Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Middle East Latin America Africa



