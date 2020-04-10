Carbon fiber is defined as a long thin strand of material which is made up of carbon atoms and has a diameter of about 0.005mm to 0.010mm. Such fibers provide high tensile strength along with high-temperature tolerance and durability. Carbon fibers possess excellent corrosion resistance, higher stiffness and strength, and longer lifespans than other materials, such as aluminum and steel. Hence, these fibers find their application in broad end-use industries.

Some of the key players of Carbon Fiber Market:

DowAksa, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SGL Carbon, Solvay, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., among others.

The automotive manufacturers are demanding new and innovative high-quality material for producing automotive components. These materials have to fulfill the high-performance need of automotive manufacturers and also meet the needs of the customer and society. Among the various materials, carbon fiber is considered as one of the most suitable materials for lightweight automobile parts.

The global carbon fiber market accounted for US$ 3,052.0 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 7,763.4 Mn by 2027.

Market Segment by End Use Industry, covers

Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Construction, Sporting Goods, Wind Energy, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Carbon Fiber market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Carbon Fiber market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

