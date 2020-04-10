Apple Accessories Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

Apple Accessories Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Apple Accessories industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Apple Accessories manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Apple Accessories market covering all important parameters.

Absolute dollar opportunity, incremental dollar opportunity and CAGR point to a bright future

In the year 2015, the iPhone Screen Guard segment had a market value of above $1 Billion worldwide, rising to slightly more than $1.1 Billion in 2016. This reflects a Y-o-Y growth rate of 3.6%. By the year 2020, the iPhone Screen Guard segment is expected to be worth nearly $1.4 Billion, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. A predicted incremental dollar opportunity of a little more than $210 Million during the period 2016 – 2020 implies there is good opportunity for companies involved in the Apple accessories market to profit handsomely if they create a screen guard to protect this critical component of the iPhone.

Revenue growth of the iPad Screen Guard segment poised to be less prominent than the iPhone Screen Guard segment

The iPad Screen Guard segment accounted for just over $1 Billion in 2015 and it is likely to witness a Y-o-Y growth of 2.5%. At the end of the forecast period, the value of the iPad Screen Guard segment is anticipated to be close to $1.2 Billion, recording a CAGR of 2.4%. This represents an incremental dollar opportunity of more than $100 Million during the four year period; something that the key stakeholders operating in the global Apple accessories market need to watch closely.

