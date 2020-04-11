Universal life insurance is a type of cash value life insurance, under the terms of the policy, the excess of premium payments above the current cost of insurance is credited to the cash value of the policy, which is credited each month with interest.

In 2017, the global Universal Life Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Universal Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Universal Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

Legal & General

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Flexible Premium Universal Life

Fixed Premium Universal Life

Single Premium Universal Life

Market segment by Application, split into

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ordinary Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ordinary Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ordinary Life Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

