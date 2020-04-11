Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anti-Riot Equipment market.

A riot is an organized or an unorganized sudden civil disturbance or uncontrolled form of protest induced by a group of violent civilians in the public for various reasons. The consequences of an uncontrolled riot often leads to mass robbery, vandalism, loss of life, arson, civil unrest and economic imbalance. The participants involved in the riot usually grow in number rapidly as the deployment of insufficiently equipped police forces to minimize the commotion usually fails. Hence, law enforcement officers and riot control personnel equipped with anti-riot equipment are deployed to restrain the fractious civilians and bring order in public places. Since, unruly civilians use various forms of primitive projectile weaponry such as bottles and bricks to cause damage, riot control personnel are equipped with special anti-riot equipment and body armour in an effort to bring down the proceedings in a controlled and systematic manner. A riot or mass protest is commonly chaotic in nature as innocent civilians get entangled in the commotion which leads to the use of non-lethal equipment only. In rare cases of severity, even lethal equipment is sometimes used.

The market of anti-riot equipment is driven by the need of modernizing a riot control personnel. Early riot personnel were provided basic equipment to subdue the riot, whilst the personnel of today is provided with full body armour, non-lethal offensive equipment, shields and riot control vehicles to help in effectively minimizing chaos. Numerous governments across the world have progressively stabilized the percentage allocated for military and homeland security spending from the yearly budget paving a way for the improvement of anti-riot equipment market in the upcoming years. Rise in tensions in the borders of the neighbouring countries, increase in the number of protests and rallies around the world owing to unemployment, inflation and other problems affecting the common civilians, communal tensions between two groups of people and other violent public demonstrations are to positively affect the growth of the anti-riot equipment market. Other than its specific use in controlling riots and protests, anti-riot equipment is also used in specific operations such as sting and undercover operations aiding the market to grow significantly. Other than its usage by the law enforcement officers and riot control personnel, some of the non-lethal and basic anti-riot equipment such as pepper spray can be purchased and used in emergency situations such as for self-defence by the public with a proper license, further augmenting the growth of the market.

The global Anti-Riot Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anti-Riot Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lamperd

Combined Systems

Taser International

Hagor Industries

AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems

LRAD Corporation

Security Devices International

Deenside

Compass International Corp

Senken Group

Paulson Manufacturing Corporation

Beijing Anlong Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Defensive Equipment and Weapons

Offensive Weapons

Segment by Application

Peacekeeping Personnel

Police Forces

Armed Forces

Private Security

Others

