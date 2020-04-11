Malt Extract Market 10-year Malt Extract Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

The Malt Extract market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Malt Extract market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

growing demand for gluten-free, sugar-free, high nutritional value, and clean label products from the brewery, bakery and food and beverage industries.

Europe Malt Extract Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

The Beverages segment accounted for a high value share of 48% in 2016 and is expected to register a relatively high CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The Bakery segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of value over the forecast period.

Increasing preference for gluten-free bakery products is a growing trend all over the world and this encourages the use of malt based products

There is a significant demand for gluten-free bakery products in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, India and China, due to the increasing prevalence of diseases like obesity, joint pains and other health related issues apart from a growing aging population. The demand for gluten-free malt extracts that can be used as a specific flavour component and as a natural ingredient for a variety of products to impart natural colouring and sweetening is skyrocketing. This will lead to an increase in the demand for malt based products.”

Objectives of the Malt Extract Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Malt Extract market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Malt Extract market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Malt Extract market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Malt Extract market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Malt Extract market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Malt Extract market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

