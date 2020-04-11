Bonsai Architectural Designs is one of the best architects in Georgia and in the Atlanta area. In fact, Bonsai was rated #1 Architecture firm on Houzz in Atlanta. Our reputation was built on performance, trust and, most importantly, creativity. We love what we do and are constantly looking for new sources of inspiration. We are a Georgia architect firm specializing in Contemporary homes, Craftsman Style, Modern, and one of our favorites, Lake Home Properties.

Bonsai was started by Corey Austin in 2015 with hopes of being the best architect in Georgia and as another avenue for expressing his ideas and creativity pertaining to architecture. Prior to that he had worked and studied under a number of well-known Architects and designers for a little over a decade. Starting a design firm of his own gave him complete freedom of ideas and ability to spread his wings in order to allow the creativity to flow freely.

As the client base grew in size, so did the company. Slowly recruiting a veritable plethora of artists who also share the same love and passion for architecture and design. This enabled Corey to focus primarily on the design element due to the assistance of his other team members whose main focus is the engineer perspective and completing construction documents for permitting.

Corey eventually created the perfect storm by starting a partnership with Justin Mizell who is also an expert in CAD design and residential development. Today Justin’s responsibilities include but are not limited to: on-site consultations, taking measurements in order to document existing conditions, remaining on call for any additional assistance throughout the design process and construction. Meanwhile, Corey works behind the scenes to make the customers dreams come true by designing a home or building which is the byproduct of all the inspirations provided by the client.

And now building your own home is easier than EVER! As of March 20, 2020 the Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, has issued Executive Orders Regarding the Home Building Industry making the permitting process faster than ever before. Call Bonsai Architectural Designs today at (404) 903-0124 or visit us online for your free onsite consultation and let us know how we can help you!

Bonsai Architectural Designs

3040 Whittier Way Cumming, GA 30040

https://www.bonsaiarchitecturaldesigns.com/