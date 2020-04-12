Particle Size Analysis Market Applications, Manufacturers, Trends Analysis and Forecast by 2025

“

This report presents the worldwide Particle Size Analysis market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Particle Size Analysis Market:

key players are the key factors responsible for escalating revenues of particle size analysis market. However, the particle size analysis market is restricted by several drawbacks of the technique. For example, dynamic imaging analysis technique does not allow particle size distribution of particles smaller than one micrometer limiting its application in one clinical area. High price of the analyzer, and lack of knowledge regarding the technique are further expected to hamper the market growth of particle analysis over the forecast period.

The global market for particle size analysis is segmented on basis of technology, type of dispersion, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Technology Laser diffraction Dynamic light scattering (DLS) Imaging Fluid Imaging Static Microscope Based Imaging Coulter Principle Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA) Others Laser Obscuration Resonant Mass Measurement Sieve Analysis Sedimentation



By Type Of Dispersion Spray Particle Size Analyzers Dry Particle Size Analyzers Wet Particle Size Analyzers



By End Users Pharmaceutical Companies Biotechnology Companies CROs (Clinical Research Organizations) Referral Laboratories Academic Institutions



By technology, the global market for particle size analysis has been classified into, laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering (DLS), imaging, coulter principle, nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA) and others (laser obscuration, resonant mass measurement, sieve analysis and sedimentation), laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering segments are expected to account for maximum revenue share in global particle size analysis market over the forecasted period. By type of dispersion, the global particle size analysis market is segmented into, spray particle size analyzers, dry particle size analyzers, and wet particle size analyzers.

On the basis of end user, the global particle size analysis market is segmented into, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, CROs (Clinical Research Organizations), referral laboratories, and academic institutions.

On the basis of regional presence, global particle size analysis market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global particle size analysis market. Growing need for precise measurement of particle size and particle differentiation in number of applications including chemicals, cosmetics, medicines, agriculture coupled with extensive exploitation of the technique nanotechnology applications is expected to drive revenues across the globe. However, increasing efforts by government in discovery of novel particle size analysis technologies is expected to drive the revenues for particle size analyzers in North America. Asia pacific is expected to witness growing demands for particle sie analyzers over the forecast period. This is attributed to rapidly increase in the outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D to China and India.

Some of the major players operating in global particle size analysis market are Malvern Instruments , HORIBA, Ltd, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Microtrac, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Izon Science Limited, CILAS , Sympatec GmbH and Agilent Technologies, Inc. Companies are involved in collaboration agreements for R&D in order to exploit maximum potential.

