Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market Price Analysis 2019-2025

In 2018, the market size of Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack .

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market, the following companies are covered:

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market is mainly driven by growing need for environment-friendly batteries in the automotive industry. As the government in various countries are increasingly taking initiatives to encourage adoption of the hybrid and plug-in hybrid automotive for public transportation, demand for the automotive lithium ion battery packs is expected to remain high. In addition, manufacturers in the electronic industry are also witnessing significant demand for the automotive lithium ion batteries attributed to growing need for better battery life in the smartphones, laptops, tablets and power tools.

Moreover, the report also reveals that the leading market players in the automotive industry are increasingly entering into collaborations to gain a competitive edge over the other market players in the global market. Through collaborations the leading market players are focusing on developing prismatic cell batteries and solid state batteries. Increasing number of collaborations in the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market is expected to underscore lucrative growth opportunities. These factors are further expected to contribute towards growth of the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market significantly.

Global Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs Market: Segmentation

In the next section, the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market is segmented as battery capacity, vehicle, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of battery capacity, the global market is segmented as less than 20 KWH, 21-40 and more than 41. Based on vehicle, the global market is segmented as hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in-hybrid vehicles (PHEV) and full battery electric vehicle (BEV). By vehicle type, the global market is segmented as passenger car, LCV, HCV and others.

Global Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs Market: Competition

Key players operating in the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market are GS Yuasa Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Tesla Motors, Inc., Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., Tianneng Power International Co., Ltd., Wanxiang Group Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Crown Battery Corporation, Leoch International Technology Ltd., EnerSys, Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. KG., Coslight Technology International Group Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation and East Penn Manufacturing Co.

