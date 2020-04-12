Medical Imaging Phantoms Market by Manufacturer Analysis 2019-2025

In 2018, the market size of Medical Imaging Phantoms Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Medical Imaging Phantoms .

This report studies the global market size of Medical Imaging Phantoms , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Medical Imaging Phantoms Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Medical Imaging Phantoms history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Medical Imaging Phantoms market, the following companies are covered:

companies profiled in the report include PTW Freiburg GmbH, Gold Standard Phantoms, Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., Pure Imaging Phantoms, Dielectric Corporation, Modus Medical Devices Inc., Carville Limited, Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc.(CIRS, A Castleray), Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., and Leeds Test Objects Ltd.

The global medical imaging phantoms market has been segmented as follows:

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market, by Device Type

X-ray/Fluoroscopy Phantoms

Ultrasound Phantoms

CT Phantoms

MRI Phantoms

Nuclear Imaging Phantoms

Others

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories

Medical Device Companies

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia & New Zealand

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



