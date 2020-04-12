Standard Milk Formula Market 2020: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2026

As per a report Market-research, the Standard Milk Formula economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

The standard milk formula market report includes detailed analysis on various key players operating in the market. Several facets of major players including Nestle S.A., Groupe Danone, the Kraft Heinz Company, Abbott Nutrition Manufacturing Inc., and Mead Johnson Nutrition, to name a few have been covered in this section of the report.

Major players in the standard milk formula market have been focusing on increasing their customer base by tapping new regions. For instance, Nestle S.A., has invested around CHF 30 million in developing its first infant formula plant in Russia in a bid to offer superior standard milk formula products to Russian consumers. In addition, the company has launched a global initiative to facilitate healthier lives for infants. It has aimed to support around 50 million infants by end of 2030 by providing right and adequate nutrition to children. On the other hand, giants such as Groupe Danone are relying on baby food sales to drive growth. Groupe Danone revealed a 3.3 percent rise in 2018 second quarter sales, underpinned with an immense demand from China. Likewise, players are collaborating with e-commerce platforms to push their sales turnovers, particularly in the emerging economies. For instance, Mead Johnson has partnered with JD.com to introduce a wide range of infant formula products, including standard milk formula, to consumers in China.

Definition

Standard milk formula are nutrition enhancers, typically used for infants in the age group of 0-6 months and are largely based on cow’s milk. There are different types of standard milk formula including liquid, powdered, ready-to-feed and concentrated standard milk formula. Manufacturers are also coming up with flavored standard milk formula to enhance taste.

The analyst team of the food and beverage domain at Fact.MR has compiled vital intelligence on standard milk formula market. In a new report titled “Standard Milk Formula Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking, 2018-2027”. This report provides a thorough understanding of various trends along with key dynamics of the standard milk formula market. Historical analysis, current market scenario and future insights on standard milk formula market have been included in the report, providing an in-depth market outlook to the reader.

Segmentation

The market for standard milk formula has been segmented in detail to provide a holistic outlook to the reader. The standard milk formula market is segmented on the basis of product type (liquid standard milk formula, powder standard milk formula, concentrate standard milk formula and ready-to-feed standard milk formula), by flavor (unflavored, vanilla, strawberry, chocolate and other), by packaging type (cans, aseptic cartons, bottle & jars, pouches and other types), by nature (conventional and organic), by sales channel (modern trade, specialty stores, online stores, pharmacy stores and other sales channel) and by region (North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Middle East and Africa).

Research Methodology

Insights compiled in the standard milk formula market report are obtained using a robust research methodology. Primary and secondary data along with information from external sources have been triangulated to obtain highly accurate analysis on standard milk formula market.

