Matting Agents Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

Assessment of the Global Matting Agents Market

The recent study on the Matting Agents market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Matting Agents market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Matting Agents market.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Matting Agents market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Matting Agents market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Matting Agents market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Matting Agents market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Matting Agents across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables.

segmented as follows:

Matting Agents Market: By product type

Silica

Thermoplastic

Wax-based

Matting Agents Market: By technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Matting Agents Market: By application

Industrial Coatings Metal Paper Plastic Printing Inks Others

Wood Coatings

Leather Coatings

Architectural Coatings

Others

Matting Agents Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The market for matt-finished products is smaller as compared to the market for high-gloss finish products, due to the consumer preference towards glossy finish.

The end-consumer preference is shifting towards low-gloss finish products, owing to the increasing awareness about benefits of low-gloss finish

Silica matting agents are the most preferred matting agents throughout the globe, anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Diatomaceous earth based matting agents are a cow-cost, eco-friendly substitutes for the other matting agents, satisfying the stringent norms on emission of volatile organic compounds by the regulatory bodies such as EPA and REACH.

Water-based matting agents segment is anticipated to expand at a fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Wood coatings is the major application segment for matting agents.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Matting Agents market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Matting Agents market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Matting Agents market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Matting Agents market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Matting Agents market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Matting Agents market establish their foothold in the current Matting Agents market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Matting Agents market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Matting Agents market solidify their position in the Matting Agents market?

