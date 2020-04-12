Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market is valued approximately USD 352.02 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.8% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) are a revolutionary photonic sensing technology that transforms standard communications fiber into a linear range of discrete vibration sensors. In other words, DAS is an adaptable fiber aided technology capable of providing a vital layer of intelligence for a wide range of markets and applications. This technology is primarily used in various activities such as hot-tapping pipelines, moving vehicles, industrial operations, perimeter intrusions, failing mechanical components, and so on all generate vibrations with different acoustic qualities. DAS technology scrutinizes these vibrations, and if supported by the appropriate software precisely detects, classifies and reports on the vibration events. Increasing energy demand worldwide, ability to function in harsh environment, enhancing oil & gas operations and surge in reliability of distributed fiber optic sensing equipment are the few factors responsible for high growth of the market over the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10265694

For instance, In the United States, the total energy consumption attained a record as high of 2.3 Gtoe in 2018, represent an increase from around 3.5% from 2017, as per the Enerdata. Similarly, in Asia, the consumption of energy reached about of 5859 Mtoe in 2018, up from around 5,672 from 2017. With the rise in demand of energy, the adoption of distributed acoustic sensing is growing all over the world. However, technical problems associated with the fiber cable deployment is the major force, restraining the growth of global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing acceptance of Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) products due to the surge in the activities of shale energy exploration along with growing oil & gas industry in the region. However, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Owing to the development of the horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technology boosted the market for shale energy across the North America region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Qinetiq Group PLC

Halliburton Co.

Schlumberger NV

Baker Hughes, Inc.

Future Fibre Technologies Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Fotech Solutions Ltd

Omnisens SA

Silixa Ltd

Ziebel AS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fiber Type:

Single Mode Fiber

Multimode Fiber

By End-User:

Oil & Gas

Military

Infrastructure

Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

ANSWERED TO THE FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS :

WHAT IS THE SCOPE OF THE REPORT?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

WHAT ARE THE KEY SEGMENTS IN THE MARKET?

• By product type

• By End User/Applications

• By Technology

• By Region

WHICH MARKET DYNAMICS AFFECTS THE BUSINESS?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

Key Topic Covered in this Report

• Market Growth Opportunities

• Leading Market Players

• Market Size and Growth Rate

• Market Growth Drivers

• Company Market Share

• Market Trends and Technological

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10265694

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency which focuses on multi-client market research database. The primary goal of the agency is to help industry professionals including various individuals and organizations gain an extra edge of competitiveness and help them identify the market trends and scope. The quality reports provided by the agency aims to make decision making easier for industry professionals and take firm decisions which helps them to form strategies after complete assessment of the market. Some of the industries under focus include healthcare & pharmaceuticals, ICT & Telecom, automotive and transportation, energy and power, chemicals, FMCG, food and beverages, aerospace and defense and others. Kenneth Research also focuses on strategic business consultancy services and offers a single platform for the best industry market research reports.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 1072