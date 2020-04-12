Automotive Cyber Security Market Insights Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the global Automotive Cyber Security market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Automotive Cyber Security market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

The major players profiled in this Automotive Cyber Security market report include:

Market Segmentation as per Technology and Component Facilitated in This Research Study

The market has been segmented into two broader categories – by technology and by component. The technology segment is further segmented into managed security services, end-point security services, integration services, consulting services, unified threat management, and others. Among these, the consulting services sub-segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increase in technological advancements in various countries such as the U.S., Germany, India, China, and Japan. The managed security sub-segment captured a market share of 19.5% at the end of 2016. Among the component segments, the services sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, due to the increasing awareness of information security, and the increasing adaptation of advanced technologies such as vehicle-to-vehicle communication and telematics technology by automotive OEMs.

Regional Classification Offers Important Factors Associated with Each Regional Market for Automotive Cyber Security

The expansion of the automotive industry, growth of cyber threats and attacks, and digital transformation of the automotive industry are some of the primary factors which are fueling the growth of the automotive cyber security market. North America is projected to hold more than 40% of the market share in 2018. One of the major reasons for the dominance of North America is the presence of top automotive OEMs and IT solution and service providers. However, the SEA & others market in the APAC region is expected to create more potential growth opportunities in the automotive cyber security market in the coming years, owing to the increasing threat of cyber-attacks in the transportation and automotive systems in India and ASEAN countries.

Various automotive OEMs and IT solution providers are now focused on developing secure IT infrastructure and ecosystems for connected vehicles across the globe. This report also offers some recommendations for market stockholders. In brief, these recommendations encourage consultation between automotive cyber security solution providers, for which technological advancements should be an agenda. All stakeholders in the automotive cyber security market are recommended to work in collaboration and exchange their resources in order to offer advanced and highly efficient automotive cyber security solutions in near future.

The study objectives of Automotive Cyber Security Market Report are:

To analyze and research the Automotive Cyber Security market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the Automotive Cyber Security manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions Automotive Cyber Security market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.

