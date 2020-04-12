Bone Densitometer Devices Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost During the Period Between 2019-2027

In 2018, the market size of Bone Densitometer Devices Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bone Densitometer Devices .

This report studies the global market size of Bone Densitometer Devices , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Leading companies are likely to compete hard to control their base in the global bone densitometer devices market

The global bone densitometer devices market is largely consolidated, with the top two players – GE Healthcare and Hologic Inc. – accounting for close to 75% market share in 2015. GE Healthcare accounted for the largest share of 46.3% of the global market in 2015 and growth of this company is owing to a consistent focus on manufacturing innovative products and engaging in distribution partnerships to increase sales. Hologic Inc. accounted for the second-largest share of 27.8% of the global market in 2015 due to its strong R&D focus and improved bone densitometer devices. Other key players such as Osteosys Co. Ltd, Beammed Ltd., Diagnostic medical System SA, and Swissray International, Inc. are estimated to account for 8.9% of the market share of the global bone densitometer devices market. GE Healthcare has merged its healthcare business unit with Wipro to expand the sale of diagnostic medical devices such as bone densitometers in India. The company has also collaborated with Alpha Source Inc. to strengthen its distribution channel in emerging markets.

