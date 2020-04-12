Die Attach Materials Market: Overview

Die bonding is the method to attach the semiconductor die either to some substrate or to its package. Die attach materials are the materials which are used to attach components. Die attach materials comprise of two key functions including intemperance of heat produced in the die, and mechanical fixation of the die on substrate. In high-power and power applications, produced heat density is high, eutectic solder alloys or conventional die-attach adhesives are not appropriate as die-attach materials. So, for these kind of applications, comparatively high-melting solder alloys are used, which contain more than 85 percentage lead by weight.

Die Attach Materials Market: Drivers & Restraints

The major factors driving the growth of die attach materials market are growing demand of adhesive in a wide range of applications ranging from industrial to commercial, rising demand die attach films in packaging, increasing urbanization, and rising disposable income. Moreover, adhesive tape for a lead on chip, die attach film, die attach paste, and the projections of advanced die attach film are the most demanding die attach materials across industries and thus fueling the growth of die attach materials market in forecasted year.

Further, die attach materials increasing technical requirements such as high purity, low stress fast curing, and high package crack resistance are making them more attractive segment in adhesive market and thus increasing their demand in automotive, packaging and other industries.

Die attach films have become the main stream of die attach materials attributed to their advanced reliability and properties. The increasing technological advancement, high demand form en-user industry, and adhesive film with die attach double functionality boost the overall market growth. Die attach materials adhesive properties effects such as water absorption and peel strength to advance package crack confrontation are trending in the die attach materials market.

Major development of die attach films with excellent reliability for advanced packages such as BGA/CSP make them prior option for various end-user industries. On the other hand, major factors restraining the growth of die attach materials market is its functional property mechanical fixation makes their usage limited in die attach materials market.

Market: Market Segmentation

The die attach materials market is segmented into four parts based on the product type, material type, form types, application type, and geography.

Based on the product type the die attach materials market is segmented into:

Adhesive

Films

Sintering

Solder

Others

Based on the form type the die attach materials market is segmented into:

Paste

Powder

Others

Based on the material type the die attach materials market is segmented into:

silver

Glass

Alloy

Others

Based on the application type the die attach materials market is segmented into:

Industrial

commercial

Die Attach Materials Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, die attach materials market has been categorized into five seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Die attach materials market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific represents the significantly high market share and grow with comparatively high CAGR in forecast period. North America is experiencing the rapid advanced in the attach materials technologies owing to increasing end-use industries including packaging, automation, and other industrial usage.

Die attach materials market is projected to register healthy growth due increasing end-user application across globe. Die attach materials market for Asia Pacific is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period primarily attributed to the growth of gum market, especially in China and India. Moreover, increasing semiconductor market and advancement in mainly in emerging economies of China and India is expected to boost the growth the APEJ die attach materials market.

Die Attach Materials Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the die attach materials market are:-

Dow Corning Corporation

AI Technology, Inc.

Alpha Assembly Solutions

Henkel

Creative Materials Inc.

Hybond Inc.

Master Bond Inc.

Others

