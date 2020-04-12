KABANG ENERGY CANDY IS DONATING THEIR IMMUNE-SYSTEM BOOSTING CANDY DURING COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO NEW YORK STATE HOSPITALS

Kabang Energy Candy is donating its immune-boosting, nutritional candy to New York State hospitals during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The company is donating Thousands of Kabang Energy Candy.

Kabang Contains Vitamins B6, B12, C, Plus Ginseng. Kabang Energy Candy Candies are caffeine free and gluten free and have only 3 grams of sugar.

“Kabang believes it has a responsibility to support those least most vulnerable, during this pandemic. A strong immune system is critical, and we’re committed to being there when people need us most”.

Press Release by

Health and News Department