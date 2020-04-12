Carbon Black Market Key Players, Product and Production Information analysis and forecast to 2027

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Carbon Black market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Carbon Black market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Carbon Black market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Carbon Black market.

segmented as follows:

Global Carbon Black Market, by Grade

Reinforced Grade

Semi-reinforced Grade

Specialty Grade

Global Carbon Black Market, by End-user Industry

Tire Manufacturing Passenger Car Tires Truck & Bus Tires Other Tires

Non-tire Rubber Goods

Plastics

Paints & Coatings

Inks & Pigments

Others (Li-ion batteries, Adhesives & Sealants, etc.)

Global Carbon Black Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Takeaways

Global and regional market share of the carbon black market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn), by different grade and end-user industry segments for the period between 2018 and 2026

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for carbon black in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different grade and end-user industry segments for the period from 2018 to 2026

Technical overview of the carbon black production process

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global carbon black market

Import–export analysis of the carbon black market in major countries across all regions

Price trend forecasts of the global carbon black market in terms of grade and regional segments

Value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global carbon black market

Regulatory landscape and SWOT analysis

Market attractiveness analysis of the global carbon black market, by grade and end-user industry segments

Key findings for the carbon black market in each region and in-depth analysis of major grade and end-user industry segments of the global carbon black market, in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies

Detailed company profiles of 16 market players

In-depth PEST analysis of the carbon black market in each region.

