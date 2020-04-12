Powder Coatings to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2025

In this report, the global Powder Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Powder Coatings market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Powder Coatings market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this Powder Coatings market report include:

competition landscape of the powder coatings market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, coating method, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market Value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global powder coatings market by segmenting it in terms of type, coating method, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for powder coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type, coating method, and application segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global powder coatings market. The market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the global market are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides value (in terms of value and volume) of the global powder coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, coating method, application, and regional segments. The market value and forecast for each type, coating method, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Powder Coatings Market, by Type

Thermoset Epoxy Polyester Epoxy Polyester Hybrid Acrylic Others ( includes Silicones and Urethanes)

Thermoplastics Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Nylon Polyolefin Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)



Global Powder Coatings Market, by Coating Method

Electrostatic Spray

Fluidized Bed

Global Powder Coatings Market, by Application

General Metals

Metal Furniture

Agriculture, Construction, and Earthmoving Equipment (ACE)

Automotive

Architectural

Appliances

Others( includes Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), Plastic, and Glass)

Global Powder Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments

Analysis of various processes and technologies wherein powder coatings are used

Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the powder coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global powder coatings market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

