Global Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

In 2018, the market size of Global Lead Acid Battery Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Global Lead Acid Battery .

This report studies the global market size of Global Lead Acid Battery , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Global Lead Acid Battery Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Global Lead Acid Battery history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Global Lead Acid Battery market, the following companies are covered:

Drivers and Trends



Lead acid batteries are one of the predominantly used batteries in automobiles such as passenger cars, commercial cars and motorcycles. The rapid urbanization and industrialization trend in various developing countries across the globe is one among the chief drivers of lead acid battery market. Increasing requirement of uninterrupted power supply in industries, corporate offices, hospitals, research institutions, educational institutes and houses further add to demand of these batteries. Implementation of smart grid projects, deployment of vehicle charging infrastructure, increasing usage of hybrid and electric vehicles, increasing installation of renewable energy systems and increasing span of telecom towers are some of the underlying demand drivers for lead acid battery across the globe.

Regulations on the Lead Acid Battery Market



Lead is an essential raw material used in the manufacturing of lead acid batteries. The lead prices account for approximately 49% of the overall cost of the lead acid batteries produced. Any fluctuations in the lead prices affect the overall profitability of lead acid battery manufacturers. Environmental protection agency (EPA) has published new lead emissions standards under the National ambient air quality standards (NAAQS) in November 2008. The new standards impose restrictions on lead emissionsfrom 1.5 mg per cubic meter to 0.15 mg per cubic meter.

The report profiles the key strategies and financial outlook of Johnson Controls INC, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corporation and Enersys. The market is highly fragmented with the existence of small players along with the big players. In coming years, due to high production of automotive and need of reliable power APAC is expected to continue its dominance in the global market.

