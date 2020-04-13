Kegs Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to2018 – 2028

In this report, XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast of the global kegs market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The study reveals market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

Report Description

This XploreMR report studies the global kegs market for the period 2018–2028. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global kegs market that gradually help transform global businesses.

The market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the kegs production, export and import scenario of countries in all the seven key regions, for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the kegs market has been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for kegs has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study on kegs market. Secondary sources for data on kegs trade include Factiva, the Beverage Organization and Hoover’s, as well as company annual reports & publications. Detailed trade data has been provided to assess the global kegs market supply/demand scenario.

The global kegs market report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by a through definition of kegs, as per FAO, and the market segmentation describing the scope of the study. A dedicated page describes why XploreMR (XploreMR) has chosen to cover the kegs market in 2018. This is to outline the significance of kegs as a product, and the impact the kegs market growth will have on the industry.

A porter’s analysis section ensures through understanding of the level of competition in the Kegs market. Porter’s analysis for the global kegs market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and overview of the global Kegs market, which includes XploreMR (XploreMR) analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the Global Kegs market.

On the basis of capacity, the global kegs market is segmented as up to 20 litre, 20 litre to 40 litre, 40 litre to 60 litre and above 60 litre. Of these, 20 litre to 40 litre segment accounts for the lion’s share of the global kegs market.

On the basis of material, the global kegs market has been segment into plastic keg, tin keg and stainless steel kegs. The stainless steel segment accounts for 59.3% of the global kegs market value share and is expected to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 264.6 Mn, during the forecast period. The stainless steel segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.4%, during the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the global kegs market has been segmented into alcoholic beverages, non- alcoholic beverages, cooking oil, chemicals and others. Alcoholic beverages is further sub-segmented into beer, wine, spirits and cider. Non- alcoholic beverages is further sub segmented into soft drinks, RTD beverages, juices and others. Out of these segment beer segment is expected to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 143.9 Mn, during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the kegs market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the kegs market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional kegs market for 2018–2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of kegs and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the kegs market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis on how the kegs market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, downstream industry demand for kegs and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the global kegs market and identify the right opportunities for players.

The market segments for the global kegs market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the Kegs market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the kegs market. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the Kegs market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the kegs market is mentioned in the report.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for Kegs globally, XploreMR (XploreMR) developed the Kegs market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on Kegs market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the total Kegs market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the kegs market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the kegs market.

The key kegs manufacturers which have been profiled in this report include – American Keg Company, LLC., NDL Keg Inc, Shinhan Industrial Co, Ltd, Ningbo BestFriends Beverage Containers Co. Ltd, Blefa GmbH, Schaefer Container Systems, Petainer UK Holdings Ltd, Ardagh Group S.A, Julius Kleemann GmbH & Co KG, The Metal Drum Company

Key segments covered

By Material

Plastic

Tin

Stainless Steel

By Capacity

Up to 20 Litre

20 Litre to 40 Litre

40 Litre to 60 Litre

Above 60 Litre

By End Use

Alcoholic Beverages

Beer

Wine

Spirits

Cider

Non- Alcoholic Beverages

Soft Drinks

RTD Beverages

Juices

Others

Cooking Oil

Chemicals

Others

Key regions covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Nordic

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Japan

