Rack Ends Market: Overview

Rack ends also called as inner tie rods or axial joints is a part of rack and pinion steering gear system, which converts circular motion of the steering wheel to straight line motion at the wheels The rack ends are the connections between steering rack and the outer tie rod ends which is connected to the steering knuckles joined to the wheels. The one end of the rack end which is connected to the steering rack is inside the steering track and the end is threaded onto which the outer tie rod is mounted with a locknut. Toe adjustment is done by loosening this locknut and turning the rack end to increase or decrease the length of the rack. They have a flexible rubber cover known as boot or bellows or bellow boots. The rack ends play a pivotal role in absorbing the vibrations due to improper roads and thus stabilizes the vehicle.

Rack Ends Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rack and pinion steering gear system in which the rack ends are used, is commonly used in all types of gear systems from conventional manual systems to the modern power steering systems, which is the major driving force for the global rack ends market. The steering system with racks and pinions are compact in size, cheap and with relatively easy mechanism as compared to other steering systems, which is anticipated boost the global rack ends market.

The major drawback of rack and pinion system is that it cannot sustain higher friction levels which causes damage to its components which could hamper growth of global rack ends market.

Rack Ends Market: Segmentation

On the basis of bolting mechanism, the global rack ends market can be segmented as follows:-

Internal thread

Ball stud with external thread

Threaded stud pin

Extruded ball

On the basis of position of rack ends, the global rack ends market can be segmented as follows:-

Left/ Right

Left

Right

On the basis of product type, the global rack ends market can be segmented as follows:-

With threading

Blank rack ends (without threading)

Rack Ends Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global rack ends market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Western and Eastern Europe hold the largest market share in the global rack ends market due to the large number of automobile industries in the region. North America holds the second position in global rack ends market. The leading markets are expected to show moderate growth, while on the other end the emerging market APEJ is expected to project high growth rate in the global rack ends market, owing to the increased sales of automobiles in the region. Regions such as Latin America, MEA are projected to represent trends of lower growth rates in global rack ends market as compared to other regions.

Rack Ends Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global rack ends market are as follows:

Roadsafe Automotive

HlGH LINK AUTO PARTS CO., LTD

ATEK

GMB Corporation Japan

Aupart Suspension Co., Ltd.

Ultimate Power Steering

Arora Udyog

F-tek Auto Engineering

CCYS

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

