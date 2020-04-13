Butylated hydroxytoluene is used as a preservative by the food and beverage industry. It is an organic compound that is made up of 4-methyl phenols that are modified with tertiary butyl groups at positions 2, and 6. Butylated hydroxytoluene exhibits antioxidants of unsaturated organic compounds. Butylated hydroxytoluene is also used in industries like plastics and rubbers, animal feed, personal care, and a few others. The occupational exposure of butylated hydroxytoluene may also result in vitiligo and is also used as a skin lightener in black subjects.

Key market players mentioned in the report:

Eastman Chemical Company

Finar Limited

Finoric LLC

HELM AG

Lanxess

Milestone Preservatives Pvt. Ltd.

Oxiris Chemicals S.A.

Sasol Limited

Twinkle Chemi Lab Pvt. Ltd.

Yasho Industries Limited

The global butylated hydroxytoluene market is segmented on the basis of grade, and end-use industry. Based on grade, the market is segmented as food grade, and technical grade. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented as plastics & rubbers, food & beverages, animal feed, personal care, and others.

