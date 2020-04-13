Global E-Commerce Logistics Industry presents key statistics on the market status and it’s an essential source of guidance that provides the right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the Global E-Commerce Logistics industry.

E-Commerce Logistics is a set of communication computing and collaborative technologies that helps to transform logistical processes to be consumer centric by sharing data, knowledge and information with supply chain partners. The ultimate aim of e-commerce logistic is to deliver right product in right quantities at right place and to the right customer.

Increase of cross-border e-commerce activities and rise in the internet penetration are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of e-commerce logistics market whereas infrastructural challenges restrict the service of last-mile connectivity which act as a restraining factor for this market. Large amount of logistic from abroad and value-added services such as innovative tracking of parcel and route optimization will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the E-Commerce Logistics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from E-Commerce Logistics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for E-Commerce Logistics market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corporation

SF Express Co., Ltd.

com, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Clipper Logistics Plc.

CEVA Logistics

H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Kerry Logistics Network Limited.

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

The “Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the E-Commerce Logistics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global E-Commerce Logistics market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global E-Commerce Logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting E-Commerce Logistics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global E-Commerce Logistics Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global E-Commerce Logistics market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall E-Commerce Logistics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the E-Commerce Logistics Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the E-Commerce Logistics Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of E-Commerce Logistics Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global E-Commerce Logistics Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

